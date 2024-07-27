Annual festival celebrates the rich culture of Indy's Far East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — An annual festival is celebrating the rich culture of the Far East side of Indianapolis.

The Far East Side Festival emerged in 2019. Since then, its evolved into a day of joy, unity and community pride.

It hosts over 100 vendors, talented youth performers, cultural showcases and discussions on impactful ways to enhance the neighborhood.

Heather Savage, the board secretary for CAFE Alliance of the Far East Side, says the festival is essential for combating the negative stereotypes about the Far East side.

"We're here today and we continue to be here every year to change the narrative and show something different for the people that live in this community," Savage said.

For the people that work in this community, that are raising families in this community."

The festival offered a range of resources for attendees, including financial literacy information, health resources, and back-to-school supplies.

