Annual Kids Fishing Derby returns to Eagle Creek Park in June

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The annual Kids Fishing Derby is set to return to Eagle Creek Park on Saturday, June 6, offering a free, family-friendly event that welcomes first-time anglers and seasoned ones alike.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lilly Lake. Fishing poles and free bait will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and volunteers will be stationed throughout the park to help anyone who needs guidance.

Dan Neely, marketing and programs manager for the Eagle Creek Park Foundation, said the derby is the foundation's way of giving back to the community.

“No experience is necessary,” Neely said. “It's just a great event for the family.”

The event falls on Indiana Department of Natural Resources Free Fishing Day, meaning no fishing license is required for adults, grandparents, or anyone helping a child cast a line. Park admission is also waived for the day, and hot dogs will be provided free of charge.

Brittany Davis, regional park manager, says families should plan to make a full day of it.

“Eagle Creek is a wonderful place to be, especially on a weekend,” Davis said. “We have two nature centers — the Ornithology Center, which is all about birds, and the Earth Discovery Center.”

Visitors can also rent paddle boards, canoes, kayaks, and pontoon boats through Eagle Creek Outfitters or take on the Go Ape zip line course.

Neely said the goal of the derby goes beyond a single Saturday morning.

“Fishing is a lifelong skill,” he said. “We want to use this opportunity to get people into parks, experience that lifelong learning of fishing — be able to head to the reservoir, drop in a line, and just relax and have fun.”

Equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so organizers encourage families to arrive early.

Click here to register or learn more.