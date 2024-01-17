Annual Military Legislative Day celebrates veterans, address issues they're facing

INDIANAPOLIS— On Tuesday morning dozens of veterans and military members were at the state house for the 10th Annual Military Veterans Legislative Day.

I’m here because this is actually very informative," said George Merkison, an Army veteran.

Military Veterans Legislative day is a time for veterans to be celebrated and be able to learn about different resources and organizations available to them.

Merkison says he's learned a lot in the last few years.

"Including Chapter 31 that got me a masters degree," said Merkison.

WRTV

The event is also a time for veterans to speak with legislators.

Two of the biggest issues many said that veterans are facing is suicide and homelessness.

Members of the National Association of Black Veterans, Sister Solider Network, and Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority, Inc. are all advocating for women veterans.

"Women veterans are often not acknowledged enough," said Dr. Doty Simpson Taylor with Sister Soldier Network.

"Although we’re one percent or less of the military we’re still here and we want America to know, we are here," said Destria Gladney with Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority, Inc.

WRTV

Rhonda Seward with the National Association of Black Veterans says she's concerned with the influx of women veterans becoming homeless.

"The other concern is there’s not a lot of housing established specifically for women veterans," said Seward.

It's a trend that Helping Veterans and Families is seeing as well.

"Women veterans are actually the fastest growing segment of the homeless population," said Emmy Hildebrand the CEO.

In 2023, there was a 9% increase in veterans experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis. HVAF is working with state leaders to help address the issue. Hildebrand says legislation brought forward this year is because of one of their case managers.

WRTV

"What he seeing on the ground is landlords are refusing to accept vouchers as a form of payment for rent assistance for veterans," said Hildebrand.

House Bill 1087 would stop this. State Representative Renee Pack authored the bill. It would prevent landlords from discriminating against veterans based on income source.

"Plainly that is if a veteran is using a voucher to subsidize their rent it would require the landlord to accept that as a form of payment," said Hildebrand.

Hildebrand says they have about 400 veterans using vouchers in Marion County and HB 1087 would open up more housing options for veterans and ones in safer neighborhoods.

To connect with Sister Solder Network, National Association of Black Veterans, and Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority, Inc. you can reach out to the following emails.

Sistersolidernetwork@gmail.com

Rhonda.seward@gmail.com

https://militarysorority.org/Sys/Login

