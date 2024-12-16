Another demolition phase begins at Towne and Terrace; 23 buildings remain

INDIANAPOLIS — Another phase of demolition for Towne and Terrace on the far east side of the city began on Monday.

For years, the city has been working to acquire every property at the complex, relocate residents, and tear it down.

Demolition work on eight buildings started Monday morning.

The complex, located near 42nd and Post Rd., was once a stable neighborhood on Indy's far east side but it declined and became dangerous due to a rise in crime around the area.

In 2023, the city demolished one of the Towne and Terrace buildings.

Now, crews will work on tearing down eight others.

The remaining 23 buildings are expected to be destroyed in 2026 but still have about 20 families living there at the moment.

Liz Durden said the community will forever hold the most precious memories of her family.

"I've lived here for 35 years. I've seen the best of it and the worst of it," said Durden.

While tearing down what the city calls a former vibrant community turned into danger and an eyesore is encouraging, she hopes to see growth continue on the far east side.

"Take Oak Tree and this and create an oasis, you know, make it like it used to be. It used to be really, really nice," said Durden.

A trip to the grocery store she says is a struggle for residents in this area.

"Pendleton Pike has a Kroger and a Walmart, but look how far that is," she said. "You have to catch transportation to get to a grocery store. So I just think that we should have the same type of community that you find in Fishers [or] Carmel, access to the same types of facilities but at the same time, we can't trash those stores."

Those are resources Tyeisha Wells also wants to see. She's lived on the east side since 2015.

"I would like to see more stores, parks, just a more homely environment, more safe for the kids," said Wells.

State Senator LaKeshia Jackson has listened to and voiced resident concerns for years, formally representing this district as the city-county-councilor.

"I've heard over the last few years, does the government still care? Does the mayor care? Are we still listening? Are we here for them? Is safety being enforced? Are they going to have available resources? Are we accessible to them? And what's going to happen once the property of town and terrace is torn down," said Jackson.

She wants residents to know she shares those visions and is working to make it happen.

"I would love to see in the future when I drive by both Towne and Terrace and the old Oak Tree site, a place that families can call home, a place that we can say, 'This is ours.' A place that says, yes, I'm on the far east side and this is the place to be," said Jackson.

So far, around 100 households have been moved out of Towne and Terrace into safer homes.

23 buildings remain.

The city said it's hoping to have demolition completed by 2026.

$14 million has been set aside for the entire project.

