An early Wednesday morning apartment fire on Indianapolis' Far East Side left six residents displaced.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Penreth Drive, near 25th and Post, around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported flames visible from the building.

The fire impacted a total of four units, forcing residents to evacuate.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

