Apartment fire in Greenwood kills 1

GREENWOOD — One person died in an apartment fire in Greenwood on Tuesday.

Firefighters with the Greenwood Fire Department responded to 400 Southbridge Drive in the Cambridge Square Apartment complex for a fire at 4:47 p.m.

The caller, a visitor to the apartment, said the hallway was full of smoke and they could not reach the occupant, GFD said.

Upon arrival, first responders located a single-story, multi-family dwelling with no signs of fire from two sides of the building. Some of the building’s occupants had evacuated.

During the search, firefighters located a person in the apartment where the fire was reported. The individual was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where they later died.

GFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines