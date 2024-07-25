Apartment fire on city’s northeast side leaves 35 residents displaced

INDIANAPOLIS — First responders battled a fire at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of Bayview Club Drive, on reports of a fire at 6:45 p.m. Bayview Club Apartments are located in the area.

22 IFD units were dispatched to the scene and the fire was under control by 8:18 p.m.

IFD says the fire displaced at least 35 residents. One firefighter sustained a slight injury. No other injuries due to the fire were reported.

The IFD Victims Assistance and Red Cross are helping those who were displaced.

A preliminary investigation shows the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

