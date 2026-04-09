Archdiocese of Indianapolis warns of scam offering loans, immigration assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is warning the public of a social media scam which is offering loans or immigration assistance in exchange for money.

According to the church, scammers are contacting people through WhatsApp, text messages, email, and social media platforms and offering loans or immigration-related services for a $250 down payment.

The scammers claim the assistance is provided through Catholic Charities. These claims are false, the church said.

"Catholic Charities and its agencies within the Archdiocese of Indianapolis do not solicit clients through social media, do not offer loans, and do not request up-front payments through digital payment platforms such as Zelle," Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement.

How the scam works:



Scammers initiate contact online or by text

They claim to be affiliated with Catholic Charities

They request personal information such as a Social Security number or home address

They demand payment, often via Zelle or other digital payment apps

Anyone contacted by a scammer should not reply or provide any information, The Archdiocese of Indianapolis says you should take the following steps:

Immediately contact Catholic Charities to report the fraud at (317) 236-1553 or email

gcampo@archindy.org.

gcampo@archindy.org. Save the messages as evidence, but do not engage.

If financial information is shared, contact your bank or credit card company immediately

Additional help is available through the Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC), which provides resources to identify and prevent fraud in immigration services. CLINIC’s national office can be reached at 301-565-4800.