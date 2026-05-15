ARPO Dog Olympics celebrate 20th anniversary in June at Broad Ripple Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership announced the return of its annual Dog Olympics fundraiser.

This year’s event will mark the 20th anniversary and will take place at Broad Ripple Park on June 13.

ARPO is a nonprofit dog and cat rescue group based in Fishers. All the animals it rescues go to foster homes before they find permanent homes.

The 2026 Dog Olympics will feature seven events to celebrate the talents and relationships of dogs and their humans throughout the community.

It’s $5 per event or $30 to register for all seven events. The competitions include:



Cupcake Eating Contest for both dogs and humans.

Brushing /Shedding Contest.

T-Shirt Race.

Barking Contest.

Obstacle Course.

Bone Finding Contest.

Treat Catching.

There will also be a silent auction, a caricature artist, and other vendors.

Registration for the 2026 Dog Olympics starts at 9:30 a.m. on June 3. The games will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers are still seeking sponsors and vendors ahead of this year’s fundraiser. For more information on ARPO, visit their Facebook page.