Arrest made in Indianapolis homicide investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide Detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a suspect on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, for their alleged involvement in a homicide investigation on the city's near northwest side.

On that day, just after 5:30 p.m. officers with IMPD responded to the 1100 block of W. 29th Street for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found an adult male unresponsive in the street.

He was transported to Methodist Hospital by IEMS where he later succumb to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. Preliminary information lead detectives to believe the man was involved in a physical altercation just before officers arrived. They continued their investigation and were able to arrest an alleged suspect for their involvement in this case.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine a final charging decision.

RELATED | Man dies in a fight on Indy's near northwest side