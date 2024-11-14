Arsenal Tech students rebuilding 1951 Chevy, preparing for work after graduation

INDIANAPOLIS — Students in the automotive program at Arsenal Tech High School have been working on a 1951 Chevrolet Deluxe.

They joined the program because of their interest in cars and as a way to be successful after graduation.

“I believe that I should develop a skill set that can help me further in life. One, you can help yourself, help your family, start a side hustle,” said Miguel Sanchez, a student at Arsenal Tech.

WRTV

“My mom tries her best to work on cars too so she wouldn’t have to spend too much buying stuff and having other people work on them so I thought maybe if I do that, I could help her in the future,” said My’Cah Hobbs, a student at Arsenal Tech.

The car was made possible by a donation from Carvana and NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. The donation also made it possible to fund a new car lift in the shop.

WRTV

“I think it’s priceless. Kids today, all they want to do is play on their phones. They don’t want to do anything, it’s one of the reasons we do this. We want to make it as interesting as it can be for them,” said Dennis Bailey, the automotive instructor.

IPS has 25 different career and technical pathways and 16 of them are at Arsenal Tech. Last year, seven students graduated from the automotive program and went to directly work at dealerships.

WRTV

“Even if they don’t do it professionally, they can save money doing work on their own cars, or work for their family,” said Bailey.

The 73-year-old car will be showcased at the World of Wheels event at the Indiana State Fairground in March.

