Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Art display will honor Indiana high school basketball during All-Star weekend

Local artists bring Hoosier basketball history to life for NBA All Star Weekend
hoosier historia
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 10:21:59-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Artists from around Indiana are working on sculptures that show the people, moments and teams that make up the history of Indiana high school basketball.

The public voted on 24 of their favorite moments that are going on six foot basketballs.

Some of those stories include Judy Warren being named the first Ms. Basketball in 1976, Indiana high school players that made it to the pros, and the 1955 Crispus Attucks championship team.

The art installation is called Hoosier Historia.

"I think if you grow up in Indiana, basketball is part of your DNA. It’s part of your culture, it’s part of your life and there are so many great stories across decades of Indiana high school basketball that need to be told," said Julia Moore with the Indy Arts Council.

Watch the video above to learn more about the work Hoosier Historia.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!