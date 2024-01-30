Art display will honor Indiana high school basketball during All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Artists from around Indiana are working on sculptures that show the people, moments and teams that make up the history of Indiana high school basketball.

The public voted on 24 of their favorite moments that are going on six foot basketballs.

Some of those stories include Judy Warren being named the first Ms. Basketball in 1976, Indiana high school players that made it to the pros, and the 1955 Crispus Attucks championship team.

The art installation is called Hoosier Historia.

"I think if you grow up in Indiana, basketball is part of your DNA. It’s part of your culture, it’s part of your life and there are so many great stories across decades of Indiana high school basketball that need to be told," said Julia Moore with the Indy Arts Council.

