Art gallery opens at the Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — The next time you travel through the Indianapolis International Airport you may be able to stop and take in some art and culture.

The Indy Airport opened its first-ever gallery space, "Kind Gallery," on Wednesday. It's the newest addition to Indy International's Art Program.

Kind will be open 24/7 to all passengers traveling through the airport. It will showcase Indiana-based or Indy-connected artists.

The first gallery exhibition features artwork from a previous exhibit at the "Harrison Center for the Arts."

WRTV got the chance to talk to a couple of artists who will have work featured in the gallery about what the opening means to them.


