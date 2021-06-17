Watch
Art gallery opens at the Indianapolis International Airport

A new art gallery has opened at the Indianapolis International Airport.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 17, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The next time you travel through the Indianapolis International Airport you may be able to stop and take in some art and culture.

The Indy Airport opened its first-ever gallery space, "Kind Gallery," on Wednesday. It's the newest addition to Indy International's Art Program.

Kind will be open 24/7 to all passengers traveling through the airport. It will showcase Indiana-based or Indy-connected artists.

The first gallery exhibition features artwork from a previous exhibit at the "Harrison Center for the Arts."

WRTV got the chance to talk to a couple of artists who will have work featured in the gallery about what the opening means to them. You can watch that in the video above.

