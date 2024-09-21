‘Art Squared’ highlights Fountain Square art installation, showcases local artists

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s quirky, historic art district was highlighted by a festival on Saturday.

Fountain Square was filled with people attending its 11th annual Art Squared festival.

This year, the theme was “You Art Beautiful,” paying homage to the iconic You Are Beautiful installation in Fountain Square with a shoutout to the underground punk rock scene.

There was an art fair, block party and two new events: a community stage and interactive family art area.

The event gave over 170 local artists a chance to show off their creativity.

