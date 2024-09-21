Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

‘Art Squared’ highlights Fountain Square art installation, showcases local artists

arts3.jpg
WRTV
arts3.jpg
arts.jpg
arts2.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s quirky, historic art district was highlighted by a festival on Saturday.

Fountain Square was filled with people attending its 11th annual Art Squared festival.

arts.jpg

This year, the theme was “You Art Beautiful,” paying homage to the iconic You Are Beautiful installation in Fountain Square with a shoutout to the underground punk rock scene.

There was an art fair, block party and two new events: a community stage and interactive family art area.

arts2.jpg

The event gave over 170 local artists a chance to show off their creativity.

WATCH | WRTV’s latest headlines

Latest Headlines | September 21, 6pm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.