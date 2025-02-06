Art Therapy Offers Healing for Trauma Patients at IU Methodist Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS— This innovative program, offered in partnership with Indiana University, allows trauma patients to express themselves creatively as part of their healing journey.

Patients like Martha, who recently suffered injuries from a fall, are turning to art as a way to cope with their trauma.

“I enjoy the company,” Martha shared. “It’s a reminder of home when I pick out what patterns I want.”

Whether through simple drawings or working with fabric, art therapy provides an outlet for managing emotions and easing the recovery process.

Ella Beardsley is an art therapy intern from IU Indianapolis.

It’s not just about the art. It’s about connecting with the patients, hearing their stories, and providing them with a sense of calm,” said Beardsley.

As a senior studying both art therapy and mental health counseling, Ella works closely with patients, guiding them through various creative processes.

“The impact of these sessions goes beyond the art itself, said Beardsley. “it’s about helping patients work through their emotions and giving them a way to relax during a difficult time.”

She encourages them to explore different mediums, tailoring each session to the patient's preferences—whether it's painting, drawing, or crafting collages.

While the program is still in its infancy, it has already made a noticeable impact.

Since launching in August, Ella has worked with nearly 200 patients at IU Methodist.

For many patients, these sessions are more than just a distraction—they’re a way to process trauma and reconnect with themselves during a challenging time.

IU Methodist Hospital hopes to expand this program further, continuing to grow its partnership with IU Indianapolis.

