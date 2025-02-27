Artists At Work supports Indianapolis-based artists

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana-based foundation announced it will support four local artists with livable wages, benefits and more.

It’s a part of Artists At Work — a national workforce resilience program that was introduced to Indianapolis in 2024.

Corey Ewing is a multidisciplinary artist.

“I prefer something that is performative but conversational. Making it accessible to people," Ewing said.

He specializes in poetry, photography and performance.

Ewing was one of five individuals selected for the 2024-25 Artists At Work cohort.

“In the last year I’ve had a lot of firsts. I’m almost 40 now and I didn’t expect so many firsts in my artistic career at this point," Ewing said. “I’ve taken photographs on three different continents. I’ve gotten to work with National Geographic. I’ve gotten to spend a lot of time intimately working with the artist community around me that I’ve wanted to do for so long.”

On Tuesday, The Herbert Simon Family Foundation announced it will be supporting another cycle of Artists At Work in Indianapolis.

The next cycle will provide four Indianapolis-based artists with salaried employment for 18 months, health benefits, professional development and networking opportunities.

Selected artists will also work closely with local organizations on collaborative projects that respond to community priorities.

“Artists are key to the health of our communities. We see the value in leveraging art for social impact and social good. Artists are essential workers in our opinion and we’re thrilled to be able to support them in this way," AAW Managing Director Nadine Goellner said.

The program is wrapping up for Ewing, and he's trying to figure out his next move.

Ewing runs a monthly open mic every second Wednesday at the White Rabbit Cabaret called VOCAB.

It's a space that centers black, queer poets and advocates for all marginalized voices.

The next one is March 12.

Applications for the 2025-2026 Artists at Work will open in mid-March.

