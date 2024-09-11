As asthma peak week approaches, Riley offers symptoms to look out for

INDIANAPOLIS — From illnesses to environmental factors a lot of people are dealing with difficulty from asthma this time of year.

11-year-old twins Raelynn and Faith have been visiting Riley Children's Health asthma clinic for years.

The goal of the clinic? Help children with asthma live a normal life.

"They've helped them when they've almost lost their lives," said Myranda Briscoe.

Their mother, Myranda Briscoe, said the girls were diagnosed with asthma at a young age.

"It's stopped them from doing a lot that they wanted to do, stuff like sports, being active outside," she said.

Riley Children's Health said asthma is the number one chronic condition in kids.

"Asthma is when they have some swelling in their airway. We have medications available now that help decrease the swelling," said Dr. Kirsten Kloepfer. "It can be very dangerous. The swelling can close off and they have trouble getting air into their lungs which then they have trouble oxygenating their body. And unfortunately, it can be fatal."

The third week of September is considered peak week. Doctors see an increase in the number of asthma flare-ups, a rise in ER visits, and hospitalizations.

"We do see an increase in asthma this type of year its partly because school is back in session now. We are also starting to see pollen counts go up for weeds," she said.

Riley sees around 5,000 outpatient visits a year and 700 hospitalizations for asthma.

"Some of the symptoms for asthma, they have a cough or become short of breath easily when exercising, cough at night or when they're ill and have a cough that lingers 2 weeks longer and is hard to get rid of," said Kloepfer.

"Sometimes not wanting to eat. Watch out for the silent signs," said Briscoe.

Briscoe wants parents to pay attention to the warning signs and stay encouraged.

"To not give up. Have faith. Just find as much help as you can get from the doctors," she said.

A spokesperson for Riley said the start of flu season also can lead to an uptick in asthma flare-ups.

