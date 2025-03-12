As Hoosiers continue to inflation, many are turning to Gleaners Food Bank

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite fears over trade wars and tariffs, inflation was relatively stable during the first full month of the Trump administration in February.

According to the consumer price index, prices for goods and services increased by 0.2% during February, resulting in a 2.8% year-over-year increase in the CPI.

“Some people think they shouldn’t get this free food but when there is nothing in the refrigerator and your grandchildren say they want a snack, this fills in that void,” Crystal Liggins said.

Some Hoosiers are still finding it hard to make ends meet.

“Without Gleaners, you wouldn’t be able to make it,” Mary St. John told WRTV.

Officials with Gleaners Food Bank say throughout its 21-county service area, they serve approximately 5 million pounds per month.

They tell WRTV they saw a spike and have sustained at a level that is beyond anything we saw during COVID.

“Times are really tough and it's surreal,” Liggins told WRTV.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the updated CPI on Wednesday. The CPI weighs the costs of goods based on their importance, with items such as food, shelter, and energy typically weighted more heavily.

February's inflation rate was lower than in January 2025, which recorded the largest month-over-month increase in the CPI since August 2023.

“Don’t let your pride make you be hungry,” Liggins concluded.

