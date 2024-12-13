As IU Football keeps winning, revenue keeps soaring for one central Indiana business

SPEEDWAY — They say winning cures all, right? Well, how about winning brings in big bucks?

“In the last two weeks, our IU sales alone would equal our seventh largest school annually, IU fans are really excited about this football team,” Connor Hitchcock said.

Homefield Apparel is one business that says it is seeing an increase in revenue. Hitchcock says he and his wife started the business years ago.

“Started the predecessor to this when I was a student at IU in Bloomington,” Hitchcock told WRTV.

Fast forward a few years and now they have their warehouse in central Indiana.

“For IU fans who have waited for so long, a program with literally the most losses of all time, I never expected this,” Hitchcock said.

The store sells college apparel and is now sporting an officially licensed college football playoff collection for the IU vs. Notre Dame match-up.

The shirt was designed by Kevin Spahn, an IU grad himself.

“To sit in the stands with college buddies, college friends, my wife and to see everything I’ve worked on, it's pretty cool,” Spahn said.

You can find more information on Homefield Apparel by clicking here.