As Shelby County residents grapple with flooding, officials work to make water rescues

SHELBY COUNTY — Surrounded by water and not leaving, that is the case for some Shelby County families.

“We know we are not going anywhere, we want to protect our animals,” Melissa Morris told WRTV.

Morris and her family in Shelby County say they knew what to expect when they bought their home.

WRTV

She spoke to WRTV from her balcony, as she was unable to leave her home.

“We live in a floodplain – so our property is specifically built to handle a flood,” Morris added.

A few miles away near Shelby County, Scott Harms says he had to check on his parents who are stuck in their home after water levels got too high in their neighborhood.

“My dad is sick. He can’t really go to a shelter, they can’t really afford a hotel room, a little worried at this point but I’d get him out no matter what,” Harms told WRTV.

WRTV

A few feet away Jay Ritchison, his girlfriend and their dog had to be rescued from their home. Shelby County officials say multiple people had to be rescued over the last few days.

“Do not drive through standing water. Do what you can, if you notice water starting to rise evacuate as soon as you can,” Shelby County EMA Director Denis Ratekin told WRTV.