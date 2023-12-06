Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Ash & Elm Cider Co. to open second tasting room in Carmel

Screenshot 2023-12-05 220304.png
Ash &amp; Elm Cider Co.
Screenshot 2023-12-05 220304.png
406235173_18404851786055952_6733638002770648083_n (1).jpg
406222247_18404851798055952_4614066626393497209_n.jpg
406244963_18404851807055952_6180590224544011791_n.jpg
405981869_18404851816055952_1922145732205115040_n.jpg
Posted at 10:02 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 22:07:58-05

CARMEL — Ash & Elm Cider Co. is expanding into Hamilton County.

The cidery will be opening a second tasting room in the late spring of 2024.

RELATED | Ash & Elm Cider Co. to open new tasting room with help from the build fund (wrtv.com)

406235173_18404851786055952_6733638002770648083_n (1).jpg

Their new 3,500 square space will have at least 14 cider taps and a selection of draft beer and wine.

Ash & Elm will also replicate many of their food options from their downtown location at the Carmel location, with a full service kitchen. This includes Sunday brunches, gluten-free and vegan options, and community events.

"Thank you for all of your support; we wouldn't be able to do this without you," Ash & Elm wrote on Facebook.

The new location will be at North End Carmel, just minutes away from downtown Carmel.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!