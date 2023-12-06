Ash & Elm Cider Co. to open second tasting room in Carmel

CARMEL — Ash & Elm Cider Co. is expanding into Hamilton County.

The cidery will be opening a second tasting room in the late spring of 2024.

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

Their new 3,500 square space will have at least 14 cider taps and a selection of draft beer and wine.

Ash & Elm will also replicate many of their food options from their downtown location at the Carmel location, with a full service kitchen. This includes Sunday brunches, gluten-free and vegan options, and community events.

"Thank you for all of your support; we wouldn't be able to do this without you," Ash & Elm wrote on Facebook.

The new location will be at North End Carmel, just minutes away from downtown Carmel.