Ashley Cooke’s Baby Blues World Tour to come to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Put those baby blues away because country hitmaker Ashley Cooke will embark on a global headline run this September, with a stop in Indianapolis.

The Baby Blues World Tour will kick off a month after Cooke releases her highly anticipated self-titled sophomore album that will introduce a bold new evolution of her songwriting. Cooke refers to the album as a “coming-of-age record disguised as a relationship album.”

The album will include 15 songs featuring “baby blues,” alongside previously released tracks like “the hell you are” and “high school sweetheart.”

The tour includes stops in major cities throughout the U.S. and UK, with other country music star guests such as Luke Bryan and Kane Brown.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go toward the Ashley Cooke Fund to benefit The Onsite Foundation’s Creatives Support Network, a program that provides mental-health support, education, and resources for members of the songwriting community.

Cooke will be making a stop in Indianapolis on Oct. 2 at 8 Seconds Saloon.

Purchase your tickets here.