Asian Fest 2023 celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage

INDIANAPOLIS — May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month. The Indiana Historical Society is hosting Asian Fest 2023 filled with fun, food and drinks on Saturday, May 13.

This will be the 17th Annual Asian Fest organized by the Asian American Alliance Inc. (AAAI)

According to AAAI, more than 175,000 Asian American and Pacific Islander people representing more than 45 countries are Indiana residents.

Asian Fest is a free, family event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.

AAAI says there will be live music and dance performances from more than 15 arts institutes as well as food and drinks.

In addition, Eli Lilly Hall will offer art and hands-on-activities, while attendees can also receive free health screenings and healthy lifestyle counseling.

“As much as Asian Fest is a fun festival, it also serves as an education program for Hoosiers to learn about Asian culture,” said AAAI President Rupal Thanawala. “One can learn about a new musical instrument, art form, language and history.”

You can register for Asian Fest 2023, here.