At least 1 dead after small aircraft crashes in Shelby County cornfield

SHELBY COUNTY — At least one person has died after a small aircraft crashed near the Shelbyville Municipal Airport Wednesday evening.

Indiana State Police troopers and deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a plane crash about a mile north of Interstate 74 in Shelby County at 4:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located a single engine aircraft that had crashed in the middle of a cornfield.

Police say at this time, the remains of at least one person have been located. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released once their family is notified.

It is unknown if anyone else was in the aircraft when it crashed. ISP says they are working to search for survivors.

Police do not yet know where the aircraft was coming from or going to.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be responding to the scene to take over as the lead investigator.

No additional information has been provided.