At least 1 dead in fatal car accident on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person has died in a car accident on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District officers responded to reports of a car accident with entrapment involving an inverted vehicle in the 2700 block of West 38th Street shortly before 10 p.m.

According to IMPD, at least one person has been confirmed dead on the scene.

The events leading up to this crash are unknown at this time.

West 38th Street will be closed for several hours. Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.