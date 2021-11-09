At least 10 people displaced in Castleton apartment building fire

INDIANAPOLIS — At least 10 people are without a home tonight after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Castleton on Monday.

Fire officials at the scene said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment building, located in the 8900 block of River Bend Court.

Rita Reith, PIO with Indianapolis Fire Department said between six to 10 units were impacted by fire, water, or smoke damage, but thankfully, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.