Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt returns to downtown Indy for third year

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready to break out your warmest lederhosen, a holiday tradition returns to downtown Indy this week.

The Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt opens Friday.

It's is a celebration of the holiday season and German heritage.

WRTV Photo/Jonathon Christians The Athenaeum Foundation is planning its first-ever Christkindlmarkt. It will be held in the Rathskeller Biergarten.





"We've got lots of new things this year like our gluhwein mugs. We've got hot gluhwein that's been imported from Germany. And we got butter beer this year which is really amazing from coat check created specifically for this market," Events manager for the Athenaeum Foundation Diana Gingerich said.

Gingerich says Christkindlmarkt is a great way to support local businesses while enjoying some holiday fun.

“It’s a vendor market modeled after the Christmas markets in Germany and Europe. It has local vendors here that are small businesses," she said.

The market features 12 vendor huts with local artisans and merchants selling holiday-specific items, local memorabilia, gifts and more.

Some traditional German favorites are on the menu -- like kartoffelpuffer, warm pretzels, and of course bratwursts.

This is Baked Cheese Haus’ first year participating.

“We have a Swiss Alpine dish that’s quite a holiday comfort food throughout Europe. Very common throughout Christkindlmarkets throughout Germany, France, Switzerland," Cheesmaker Joe Burns said. “To make raclette, you have to wash it daily and age it in a cave-like setting with regulated humidity and temperature.”

If you're still in need of a Christmas tree, look no further than Digs Garden Center's tree lot.

“If you can take care of a bouquet of flowers, you can take care of a tree," Amy Lapka said.

The garden center carries two varieties: Fraser firs and white pines.

She says after last year’s response, they’re stocked up and ready to meet the demand.

“Last year we didn’t know how it was going to go but it went great for us. We sold every gosh darn tree we brought. So this year we ordered more trees and we intend to sell them all," Lapka said.

