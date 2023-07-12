Attorney General Rokita files suit against northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's team has filed a civil suit against the owners and managers of Willow Brook Apartments claiming unlivable conditions.

Rokita announced the lawsuit on Wednesday alleging that they have habitually failed to respond to residents’ maintenance calls, allowed conditions to become uninhabitable, failed to provide executed lease agreements and improperly billed tenants.

“We are here to protect Hoosiers,” Attorney General Rokita said. “That’s why we regularly take action against businesses doing harm to consumers through either negligent or willful misconduct, and this case represents just one more instance in which we are defending the rule of law and standing up for the little guy. This case represents yet another example of out-of-state real estate investors seeking to put their heel on the neck of working-class Hoosiers. Our office will not allow that kind of conduct to continue.”

Willbrook Apartments complex consists of 48 townhomes in the 2100 block of E. 52nd Street.

The lawsuit filed alleges the defendants, Willow Brook Gardens LLC (owner) and Beztak Properties (Management) are not registered to do business in Indiana and are also operating without a required real estate broker company license.

The allegations of uninhabitable conditions and unresponsiveness of the property management group comes from reports of the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County.

The conditions range from issues with the facility’s plumbing, electrical wiring, foundation, moisture control and utility shutoffs.

The Attorney General's office also claims that efforts to communicate with them about issues at the apartment complex have gone without response.

WRTV has reached out to Willow Brook Gardens LLC and Beztak Properties, but have not heard back.