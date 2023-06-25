Authorities investigating after car was found in White River

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana DNR is recovering a car from the White River after a fisherman spotted it in the water.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a fisherman with a sonar unit notified officials of a car in the White River at 3:16 p.m. in Broad Ripple, near 1500 BroadRipple Avenue.

Upon arrival, IFD conducted a dive operation to locate the car. Divers determined the vehicle had been there for “quite some time.”

IFD says the scene was turned over to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources so that they can remove the vehicle from the water.

IMPD will be investigating the events that led up to the car being dumped.

No further information was provided.