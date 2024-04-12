Authorities investigating after small aircraft crash kills 1 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — First responders in Tippecanoe County are investigating a small plane crash that killed at least one person on Thursday night.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday afternoon about a possible plane crash that happened at 8 p.m. Thursday night in the area of County Road 600 North and U.S. 231.

Upon arrival, units located a crash site and one victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the FAA has been contacted and will take over the investigation.