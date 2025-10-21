Authorities searching for prisoner who escaped Marion County CJC custody

INDIANAPOLIS — A prisoner has escaped custody from the Marion County Criminal Justice Campus (CJC) Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department took to social media to confirm they are assisting the sheriff’s office in searching for the escapee.

The prisoner is wearing leg shackles and handcuffs, according to an IMPD post on X. They also have drones up in the area.

This is the preliminary area that deputies and officers are currently searching .



We ask those in the area to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to 911. https://t.co/9ZShfypj2O pic.twitter.com/OWt7mYCXEq — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 21, 2025

IMPD has since posted additional details.

The escaped prisoner was last seen wearing:



- Black jacket

- Blue Jeans

- Handcuffs

- Leg shackles



The adult male was last seen fleeing north.



Please stay vigilant and call 911 immediately if you see anyone matching this description. https://t.co/F5TjEehAB8 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 21, 2025

WRTV will have more information as it becomes available.