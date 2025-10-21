Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities searching for prisoner who escaped Marion County CJC custody

INDIANAPOLIS — A prisoner has escaped custody from the Marion County Criminal Justice Campus (CJC) Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department took to social media to confirm they are assisting the sheriff’s office in searching for the escapee.

The prisoner is wearing leg shackles and handcuffs, according to an IMPD post on X. They also have drones up in the area.

IMPD has since posted additional details.

WRTV will have more information as it becomes available.

