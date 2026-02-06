Authorities track down teen accused of threatening Center Grove Schools

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A multi-agency police operation has tracked down the man they believe made recent threats to Center Grove High School.

Friday morning, investigators served a warrant at the home of the suspect near East 36th Street and North Post Road.

Authorities say he posted threatening comments on a social media platform, directed at Center Grove Schools.

“Let it be absolutely clear: threats against our schools, our students, and our educators will not be tolerated in Johnson County,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Any individual who believes they can hide behind social media to intimidate or threaten schools will be identified, located, and held accountable. Actions that cause fear especially among students who are simply trying to receive an education are unacceptable and criminal.”

State police, IMPD, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Center Grove Police all worked together to track the suspect down.

WRTV is not naming the man until he is formally charged.