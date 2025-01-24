Avian influenza detected in Indiana waterfowl

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in waterfowl from Gibson County in December. Additionally, HPAI is suspected as the cause of waterfowl deaths in Allen, Benton, Hamilton, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Pike, Porter, Starke, Tippecanoe, and Vermillion counties over the last six weeks.

The recent detections are part of a larger trend, with 98 positive cases of HPAI found in waterfowl across the state since 2022. The DNR began testing waterfowl and raptors in 2022, and with increased assistance from the U.S Department of Agriculture, they have been able to test more hunter-harvested waterfowl.

The most commonly affected waterfowl species are snow geese and Canada geese. However, the DNR has also observed deaths in mute swans, tundra swans, mallards, American white pelicans, common goldeneyes, and double-crested cormorants.

If you find wild waterfowl that are dead for no obvious reason or exhibiting any of the following signs, report it online at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.



Sudden death

Neurological impairment (e.g., lack of coordination, swimming in circles, tremors, twisted neck)

Lack of energy and appetite

Swelling of the head, neck, and eyes

Nasal discharge, cough, sneezing, lack of coordination, and diarrhea

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends that waterfowl hunters wear protective clothing such as face masks and gloves when processing birds. They also advise processing birds in a well-ventilated area or outdoors. Meat from waterfowl should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F before consumption.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the public health risk from HPAI is low. However, it is still possible for humans to contract HPAI.

Here are some tips to protect yourself:



Avoid contact with sick waterfowl and other sick wildlife whenever possible.

If you must handle a carcass, wear disposable gloves and a mask, and wash hands with soap and water immediately afterward.

Please contact your healthcare provider if you come into contact with waterfowl and develop flu-like symptoms within 10 days of exposure, including fever, chills, cough, sore throat with or without conjunctivitis.

Latest Headlines | January 23, 11pm

Some domestic and agricultural animals are also susceptible to HPAI, including poultry, cattle, and cats. If you have these animals at home, be sure to process any harvested waterfowl away from your animals and practice good biosecurity measures.

For more information on HPAI, visit on.IN.gov/avian-flu.