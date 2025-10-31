Aviation community rallies to feed unpaid air traffic controllers in Indianapolis during shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS — Air traffic controllers across the country are working without paychecks as the government shutdown continues, forcing many to take on second jobs to support their families while maintaining their critical safety responsibilities.

The shutdown is causing flight delays at airports nationwide, with unpaid air traffic controllers still required to report to work despite not receiving compensation. Controllers last received a paycheck on October 14, and that was only a partial payment.

"Tuesday actually was our first zero paycheck. A lot of anxiety, a lot of stress, the impact is great," Drew MacQueen said.

MacQueen serves as Great Lakes Regional Vice President for the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, which represents more than 200 air traffic controllers in the Indianapolis area.

"Controllers are starting to look for other sources of income; some are driving Ubers, some are waiter and waitressing," MacQueen said.

The aviation community has rallied to support the unpaid workers. Teamsters Local 357, which represents Republic Airways pilots, has been delivering lunch to air traffic control centers and other facilities where Republic Airways crews operate.

"Our pilots consider them an additional crew member. They are part of that flight from when we operate, pushing off the gate and when we return back to the gate, they are there with us," Anthony Campo said.

Campo, president of Teamsters Local 357, said the gesture aims to reduce stress for controllers during an already difficult time.

"People get hungry, and when your paychecks are zero and you have a high-stress load position, we just figured it's a small gesture, but it's one less thing for them to worry about," Campo said.

MacQueen expressed gratitude for the community support while calling for an end to the political standoff.

"It's been amazing. The outreach from the aviation community, even local businesses around airports, has been nothing short of amazing," MacQueen said.

"We want the shutdown to end... we want to get our air traffic controllers paid. Open up the government, and then have your political fights," MacQueen said.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority said Tuesday that the shutdown has not yet impacted its ability to serve travelers at Indianapolis International Airport.