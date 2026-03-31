INDIANAPOLIS —The hottest ticket in Indianapolis this weekend is for the men’s Final Four, but fans should be prepared to pay a steep price and watch out for scams.

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Avoid being scammed out of your Final Four tickets

“Last-minute scheduling, high pricing, high demand scammers see that as an opportunity,” said Daniel Diaz with USAA Bank.

As Indianapolis prepares to host the Final Four, scammers are also ramping up efforts to take advantage of eager fans. Large-scale sporting events are prime targets for fraud.

Diaz recommends starting with trusted vendors, which often provide protections for consumers.

“They have guarantees and recourse, so if a ticket is not what you think it is, you can typically get your money back or an alternate ticket,” said Diaz.

He also advises extra caution when purchasing tickets through social media.

“If you’re getting an unsolicited message on social media, chances are that’s a red flag,” Diaz said.

Diaz also recommends using secure payment methods and avoiding peer-to-peer platforms or cryptocurrency, which can be difficult to trace or recover.

Consumers should also be aware of phishing scams and high-pressure tactics.

“What scammers will do is try to create a sense of urgency, fear of missing out, saying the ticket won’t last or the price will go up,” Diaz said.

For those still looking to buy tickets, experts suggest shopping around.

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As of Monday afternoon, the cheapest ticket listed on Ticketmaster was $464, while the most expensive approached $8,000.

“The time to get tickets from the primary seller is long past. They are only selling resale tickets right now,” said Nick Gardner with Event Tickets Center.

Gardner also notes that buyers shouldn’t panic if tickets are not delivered immediately after purchase.

“It’s a common practice between primary sellers and venues to delay the release of tickets to prevent fraud, especially for high-profile events,” he said. “We expect tickets to be released between 24 to 48 hours before tip-off.”

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