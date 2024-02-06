Avon man gets 7-year prison sentence for selling THC vape cartridges to minor

HENDRICKS COUNTY — An Avon man will spend the next 7 years in state prison after admitting to selling THC vape cartridges to a minor.

A Hendricks County judge sentenced Kyle Rudman on Monday after finding him guilty of Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 5 Felony, as well as a Habitual Offender Enhancement.

The judge says Rudman’s criminal history, which includes 5 felony convictions and 7 misdemeanors, factored into his 7-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.

The judge rebuffed Rudman’s request for leniency.

“I am not a monster,” said Rudman at his sentencing. “I have struggled in the past with addiction. I know what it does to people.”

Kenney, Kara

Rudman was charged in March 2023 with seven criminal charges including dealing in a narcotic drug minor to a minor, neglect of a dependent, dealing marijuana to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession charges.

However, prosecutors dismissed most of the charges as part of a plea agreement.

Avon police said in 2023 that Kyle Rudman's charges were not related to the overdose death of an Avon High School student, however the investigation resulted in charges against Rudman.

Trevor Strickland was sentenced to 20-years in the teen’s death.

Ray Jones died on March 15, 2023, after buying pills laced with fentanyl.

Rudman said Monday that he was not dealing fentanyl nor was he involved in the student’s overdose death.

“The person responsible has already been held responsible on behalf of that incident,” Rudman said. “I’m begging you today not to penalize me to the nature of that case as I was not involved.”