Avril Lavigne to bring 'Greatest Hits' tour to Ruoff this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock icon Avril Lavigne is coming to Noblesville this summer.

Lavigne will bring her Greatest Hits tour to Ruoff Music Center on Tuesday, June 10. Special guests Simple Plan and We The Kings will join.

The Greatest Hits tour will again see Lavigne perform her biggest songs to date including “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “Girlfriend,” “Here’s To Never Growing Up,” and many more from her record-breaking catalog.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m local time. General on sale begins on Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m.