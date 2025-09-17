B&O Trail nears completion of 30-year vision connecting west side to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 30-year vision to create a continuous path from Hendricks County into the heart of Indianapolis is almost complete as the B&O Trail Association prepares to open its newest expansion.

The new section runs through Wayne Township from High School Road to Raceway Road.

"Once we open in a few short weeks, we will have a continuous paved trail all the way 16 miles long from downtown Indianapolis to near the middle of Hendricks County," said Jeff Smallwood, president of the B&O Trail Association.

Stephen Satterly uses the B&O Trail every day and has already experienced the new expansion.

"I walk maybe three to four miles a day, back and forth from Speedway to here," said Satterly. "I really like it. It's a nice, very level path. I've got some balance issues, so that's pretty important."

WRTV

Overcoming decades of challenges

Getting the trail expanded through Wayne Township wasn't an easy process, according to leaders involved in the project.

"Many people heard that the B&O was coming in, and they bought houses along here, and it took 20 years and nothing happened," said Beverly Katter Henry, vice president of Speedway Trails.

Henry said the process moved slowly between the B&O Trail Association and Speedway Trails, requiring the purchase of more than 160 private properties.

The B&O Trail Association says a Next Level Trail grant from the state and matching funds from the Central Indiana Community Foundation were game changers, making the connection through Marion County possible.

WRTV

New trailhead plaza coming to Wayne Township

The plaza behind Chapel Rock Christian Church will be completed in October and will serve as the only trailhead access point in Marion County.

"We saw it was coming by Chapel Rock, we wanted to step in, and so we raised and have donated the money for the pathway from Chapel Rock down to the trail as well as the plaza that's being put in," said Lisa Bentley, executive director of Indy Gateway.

Bentley says the plaza will be a place for folks to gather here in Wayne Township.

"It's a safe access point for the trail. They can come and park and get their bikes out. We'll have a bike repair station, some benches," said Bentley.

WRTV

Economic and community benefits expected

Leaders believe completing the B&O Trail on the west side will benefit the community in multiple ways.

"Trails have been found to be a strong economic development driver in communities. I believe the same thing can happen on the west side and in Hendricks County as well," said Smallwood.

Leaders expect the new expansion of the trail to be completed by the end of the month.

"Even though you're living on the west side of the city, you kind of feel like you're in a little bit of an oasis for a short time," said Bentley.

The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting on October 8 at 4 p.m. at the trailhead located at Chapel Rock Christian Church.