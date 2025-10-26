Baby found dead in Indianapolis park receives funeral

INDIANAPOLIS — A baby girl found abandoned and deceased in an Indianapolis park in September received a funeral service Friday, with advocates using her story to raise awareness about Indiana's Safe Haven Law.

The infant, now named Haven Grace Hope, was discovered at Brookside Park on Sept. 1. Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name ministry, officially claimed the baby from the Marion County Coroner's Office in early October to serve as her advocate and guardian in death.

"It was a beautiful day to sing and pray over Haven with so many wonderful people in Indianapolis, who love her in death, while we redeemed her story," Znachko said.

The funeral service took place at Washington Park East Cemetery's Mt. Vernon Chapel, followed by a graveside burial ceremony. The baby was wrapped in a beautiful garment and honored with prayer, singing and a dove release.

The name Haven Grace Hope carries deep significance for Safe Haven Law advocacy. Haven means sanctuary and acknowledges the Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to safely surrender newborns at designated locations without legal consequences.

The names Grace and Hope connect to Amelia Grace Hope, another abandoned baby found at Eagle Creek Park in December 2014. Amelia's discovery inspired Znachko to educate others about the Safe Haven Law.

"Linda is bringing the middle and last name, Grace Hope, together with Haven to make the girls sisters in name because they're both champions for the Safe Haven Law," according to He Knows Your Name ministry.

Haven is the first baby found abandoned and deceased in Indiana in over 10 years, with Amelia being the last in 2014.

The funeral occurred during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, drawing attention to Indiana's infant mortality crisis. In 2023, 524 babies in Indiana died before their first birthday, and more than 2,700 infant lives have been lost in the past five years from various causes.

Indiana continues to have one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country.

Znachko said Haven represents the 61st baby abandoned and claimed by He Knows Your Name since the ministry was founded 16 years ago.

The community is invited to attend the 25th Anniversary Safe Haven Law Celebration on Nov. 18 at the Indiana Statehouse. The event will continue efforts to educate mothers in crisis about safe surrender options.

For more information about He Knows Your Name ministry, visit www.heknowsyourname.org.