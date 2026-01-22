Baby gibbon born at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo welcomed a new little one early this month.

White-handed gibbons Koko and Elliot welcomed a baby on Jan. 10, according to zoo officials.

Mom and baby are doing well and spending quiet bonding time behind the scenes, the zoo said. The gibbon family will remain off exhibit until warmer temperatures arrive.

Both the animal care team and veterinary staff are closely monitoring the newest addition.

This marks Koko's fourth offspring at the Indianapolis Zoo, joining big brother Echo in the growing gibbon family, zoo officials said. The species is known for living in tight-knit social groups consisting of a bonded pair and their young.

"We're excited to welcome this new addition to the Forest Family," the zoo said in a statement.

The baby gibbon's name and gender have not yet been announced.