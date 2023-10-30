Baby Macaque born at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo welcomed a new baby this October.

The baby male macaque (muh-kak) was born on Oct. 11 but doesn't have a name just yet.

He was his mother Glenda's first son. She had Genevieve in 2021 and Gemma in 2022.

The long-tailed macaque are native to southeast Asia. The zoo says the new baby boy is the 40th macaque and 11th baby that has been born at the zoo.

The new baby's zoo keeper said he is playing with the other young macaques but is still staying very close to his mother.