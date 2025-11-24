Baby Rose follows 'yellow brick road' home after 165 days in NICU

GREENCASTLE – After five months in the NICU at Riley Hospital for Children, Rose Opal Ann Byers is finally following the "yellow brick road" home to Greencastle with her parents, Spencer and Madison by her side.

Dressed as a tiny Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" – complete with bows in her hair, a gingham dress, and ruby red slippers – Rose departed Riley for the first time since her birth in June after spending 165 days in the hospital.

Born with a rare heart defect, Rose underwent open-heart surgery at just 11 days old. Riley heart surgeon Dr. Mark Turrentine successfully repaired the problem, setting Rose on her path to recovery.

With the recent movie release of "Wicked: For Good," the nurses on the floor at Riley came up with the fun Wizard of Oz theme for Rose's big day.

Her mom embraced the creative send-off by decorating Rose's wagon with yellow brick road paper.