4th baby surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Station

CARMEL — A baby was surrendered for the fourth time at a Carmel Fire Station.

This surrender marks the 14th Baby Box surrender this year.

According to Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey, a baby was surrendered to Carmel Fire Station #45 earlier this week.

Carmel Fire Station #45 was the 7th Baby Box to be established in the nation and has the highest number of surrenders so far.

“It is such a joy to have a station that is so enthusiastic about our mission and program. They have warmly and lovingly received three babies previously at this location," Kelsey said. "We know this baby was loved immeasurably by the birth mother who placed her baby knowing that the infant would be cared for quickly. While we know this isn’t ideal circumstances, we know that this infant will soon be adopted by a family who has anxiously awaited this opportunity.”

“The Carmel Fire Department and our Firefighters are honored to be entrusted with this fourth baby in our Safe Haven Baby Box. We applaud this mother for having the courage and love to surrender her baby into a safe and secure environment”, said Chief David Haboush with Carmel Fire Department.

A press conference will be held on Wednesday at 10701 N College Ave to share more details about the surrender.