Back to school can be stressful for children with autism, here's how you can help

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids are swapping their pool towels for backpacks — it’s back to school in central Indiana.

For students with autism, this time of year can be a stressful time.

Back to school brings changes in routine, new environments, and more interaction with other kids, factors are challenging for children with autism.

Teacher Jakara Segrest is ready for a new year with her second graders!

It’s also time to get back into the classroom for her son Zion, who has high functioning autism.

“He just got accepted into a high ability program. So socially I kept him in second grade but with the high ability he does third and fourth grade work," Segrest said.

These past few weeks have been difficult for her 7-year-old.

“It’s a new atmosphere. We had a lot of panic attacks. A lot of anxiety. We had a lot of rebellious. A lot of fear," Segrest said.

The Segrest family is not alone.

“The back to school season is just so overwhelming for everyone. Every child is typically a little uneasy and maybe doesn’t know where their next classroom is or how to get to their classroom from the lunchroom," Dr. Breanne Hartley with UNIFI Autism Care said. “When a parent tells their child in the morning that it’s time to get ready for school and there’s a long list of things that need to be done from the time they wake up to the time they get on the bus, that can be really overwhelming.”

A visual schedule can be a useful tool.

Dr. Hartley says to create a board with each task represented by a picture, like time to brush teeth or eat breakfast.

If a child doesn’t respond to that, she suggests creating a “social story.”

They are often written in the first person and use clear, easily understandable language.

“A social story is creating a fun fairytale-like story for a child to describe to them what to expect. Social stories can put the child at the center of that story," Dr. Hartley said.

It’s always better to be proactive.

Dr Hartley also recommends talking with school staff about a child’s needs, preferences and best strategies for success.

“It’s important for the teacher to meet the child with autism where they’re at. What is the communication strategy that is most helpful for them," Hartley said.

Autism is a spectrum — the ability to talk, understand and socialize can range from one child to another.

Some children are non verbal, some communicate with sign language, some are able to hold and maintain a conversation just fine.

Dr. Hartley says it’s always best to be patient and lead with kindness.