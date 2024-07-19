Back to school giveaways in central Indiana ahead of the upcoming school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer break is coming to an end for students, with many schools resuming at the end of July or early August.

Back to school events across central Indiana are making sure families have the resources they need, including the following:

Saturday, July 20

New Direction Church Back 2 School Block Party



When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: New Direction Church, 5330 E 38 th St.

St. What: They will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies, bicycles, computer tablets, school uniforms and tennis shoes. There will also be free haircuts and dental screening for children.

Drive-thru prayer and backpack giveaway



When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Martin University, 2186 N Sherman Dr.

What: They will be giving away backpacks with school supplies to 400 students in need. There will also be a back-to-school prayer offered. Food boxes prepared by the City of Indianapolis will also be passed out. Supplies will be on a first come first served basis.

Back to School Bash

