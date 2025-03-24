Balancing Relaxation and Engagement: Tips for parents navigating spring break with kids' mental health in mind

INDIANAPOLIS— As spring break approaches, many parents and caregivers are preparing for a well-deserved break, but it's essential to check in on your kids.

From younger kids to teenagers, the shift in routine can present unique challenges.

To help families navigate this time we spoke with IPS school counseling coordinator Lori Hart for insights on maintaining a healthy balance between relaxation and engagement.

Routine plays a significant role in a child’s mental health, even during spring break. Hart says that while spring break is a time for relaxation, it’s still important to maintain some structure.

"The kids are super excited for the upcoming break and the weather's starting to change," said Hart. "It's important to keep some kind of a loose routine that they're used to when it comes to eating and bedtime."

WRTV also talked to family therapist in Indiana who weighed in.

Kimberly O'Connell, a licensed marriage and family therapist says changes in routine can cause stress.

"If it seems like there’s something wrong with the child, Mom and Dad also might need to kind of turn the mirror around a little bit," said Kimberly O'Connell. "Everybody’s stress level might be a little bit up, so taking a little time for mom and dad while also noticing any little nuances with the kids is important."

While maintaining routines is essential, so is actively engaging in your child’s emotional well-being.

“Take that time as a parent or guardian and check in with each one individually,” said Michael O'Connell. "Rest and relaxation and mental health could look different for each one of them depending on age."

Mike O'Connell says younger children might need more downtime, while older kids may benefit from more social interaction.

“Any shift in scheduling can be really major on a child," said Kimberly O'Connell. "Like daylight savings time, even a one-hour shift can have a huge impact."

Spring break isn’t just about downtime—social connections are equally important, especially for teens. Kimberly and Michael O'Connell stress the importance of giving your teenager the space they need.

“Teens may feel FOMO if their friends are going on vacations, and they are staying at home and could have big feelings about that,” said Kimberly. “Give them a little space to process and feel those feelings but also be there for them.”

One of the most crucial aspects of maintaining mental health during spring break is embracing boredom and allowing children to engage in creative play.

“Boredom is okay and it gives your brain a chance to rest and be creative,” said Kimberly. "After a while something cool will come out of it."

Michael says creativity and physical activity can help your child’s brain shift into a calmer state.

“If your child is melting down get them moving," said Michael. "It’s amazing how a few minutes of physical activity can help them calm down."