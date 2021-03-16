Bald eagle found shot to death in a tree in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the conviction of the person who shot and killed a juvenile bald eagle in southern Vigo County.

The bald eagle was found dead in a tree on March 10 by people who regularly visit the area to view the eagle.

Indiana conservation officers determined the bald eagle was killed from a gunshot to the breast area, according to Indiana DNR. The investigation is ongoing.

Bald eagles are no longer considered endangered species, but they are still protected by multiple federal laws, including the Eagle Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the Lacey Act and others. The penalty for killing a bald eagle includes a maximum of five years in prison or a $250,000 fine.

Anyone with information should contact the Indiana Conservation Officers' Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher, Inc. hotline at 1-800-847-4367.