Ball State fires employee over social media comments on Charlie Kirk assassination

MUNCIE — Ball State University has fired an employee over comments she made on social media following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The university said the employee, who served as director of health promotion and advocacy, posted a statement that was "inconsistent with the distinctive nature and trust" of her leadership position. Officials said the post caused significant disruption to the university.

According to reports, the employee wrote on Facebook: "Charlie Kirk's death is a reflection of the violence, fear and hatred he sowed. It does not excuse his death, AND it's a sad truth."

University officials evaluated the impact of the disruption on the university's mission and operations and determined it affected her ability to perform her work in her leadership position. She was terminated effective immediately.

The university said it is also investigating a separate employee's personal account. No additional information will be released on that investigation at this time.

Ball State's action follows a federal court ruling, specifically Hedgepeth v Britton, which allows employers to evaluate significant disruption caused by employee posts.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Utah. A 22-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.