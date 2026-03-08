Ball State fires men's basketball coach Michael Lewis

MUNCIE — Ball State University has parted ways with men's basketball head coach Michael Lewis after four seasons, the university announced Saturday.

Lewis finished his tenure with a 61-64 overall record, including a 12-19 mark this past season. He guided the Cardinals to a promising start in his first year, posting a 20-12 record in 2022-23 — the program's first 20-win season in six years. However, the program struggled in the years that followed, winning just 15, 14 and 12 games in three consecutive seasons.

Ball State Director of Athletics Jeff Mitchell announced that a national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

"We are grateful to Coach Lewis for the passion and commitment he brought to our program the past four years," Mitchell said. "We appreciate the time and effort he invested in our student-athletes."