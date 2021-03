MUNCIE — For the first time, Ball State University is planning its homecoming in the spring.

It comes months after school officials postponed the traditional fall celebration because of the pandemic.

The university says the spring homecoming will go from April 26th to May 1, with the Cardinals' spring football game.

A majority of the events will still be held virtually, but others — like the popular bed race competition — will be held in-person with social distancing.